Blue Jays' Wilmer Font: Headed for middle relief
Font is expected to fill a middle relief or set-up role in the Blue Jays' bullpen in 2020.
Last year, the right-hander was used as an opener 17 times (14 with the Jays, three with the Mets) but wasn't particularly effective, posting a 4.93 ERA in 34.2 innings. Font found better results later in games, as he put together a 4.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 55:14 K:BB in 49.2 innings over 31 relief appearances. Given the lack of established arms in the 'pen behind closer Ken Giles, Font could find himself handling some high-leverage opportunities for Toronto, but there's a reason he pitched for five different teams over the prior two seasons and has zero career saves and only two career holds, both recorded in 2019. Font will need to show more consistency, and put his journeyman reputation to rest, before he'll be a trustworthy fantasy asset.
