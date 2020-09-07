Font was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shin contusion Monday.

Font allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.1 relief innings Sunday. He apparently didn't escape unscathed as he'll be forced to miss at least 10 days as a result of his injury. A timetable for his return hasn't yet been established. Right-hander Sean Reid-Foley was recalled by the Blue Jays to take Font's place in the bullpen.