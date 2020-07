Font was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Font isn't expected to fill a key role in the Blue Jays' bullpen this season, though he is expected to contribute. In 84.1 innings last season, he recorded an unremarkable 4.48 ERA, with a high 1.8 HR/9 offsetting a strong 26.7 percent strikeout rate. It's not clear when he'll be back on the field.