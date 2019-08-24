Blue Jays' Wilmer Font: Opening again Saturday
Font will serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Mariners.
The Blue Jays are expected to limit Font to two innings, as has been the case in all but one of his six turns as an opener for Toronto this season. The big club is expected to bring up Brock Stewart from Triple-A Buffalo to serve as the primary pitcher behind Font, who has posted a 2.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB in 20.1 innings since being acquired from the Mets in mid-July.
