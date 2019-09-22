Font will work as the opener in Sunday's contest against the Yankees, Blue Jays radio play-by-play broadcaster Ben Wagner reports.

Font continues to work in his role as the opener, with Trent Thornton set to serve as the primary pitcher behind him. He's been fairly effective in the role, putting together scoreless outings in seven of last ten appearances. Expect Font to work one or two innings before turning the ball over to Thornton.

