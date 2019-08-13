Font will serve as the opener for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Blue Jays will count on Font to fire the first inning or so before handing the ball to Thomas Pannone, who's slated to work as the primary pitcher. Font owns a 4.55 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 61:19 K:BB over 59.1 innings this season with Toronto.