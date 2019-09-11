Font will serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Though he looked like he might occupy a pure bullpen role this week with the Blue Jays deciding to use rookie T.J. Zeuch as a traditional starter Tuesday, Font will assume opening duties with manager Charlie Montoyo choosing to deploy Trent Thornton as a primary pitcher for the first time all season. Over his 13 appearances as an opener this season, Font has posted a 4.40 ERA and 34:12 K:BB across 28.2 innings.