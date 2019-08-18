Font (2-1) took the loss after surrendering one run on three hits while striking out three over two innings Sunday against the Mariners.

Font worked as the opening pitcher in the series finale, but he was handed the loss after allowing a solo homer in the second inning. The 29-year-old had posted five straight scoreless outings prior to Sunday, though his ERA jumped from 3.86 to 4.41 (63.1 innings) following his most recent performance.