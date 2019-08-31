Font is scheduled to open Sunday's game against the Astros, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Font owns a 2.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB across 23.1 innings since joining the Blue Jays. He hasn't pitched more than two innings in any of his last six appearances, so he'll likely be in line for an inning or two of work Sunday before giving way to either Zack Godley or Sam Gaviglio.

