Font will serve as the opener Wednesday against the Rays, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Font is expected to pitch two innings before giving way to Brock Stewart, who will serve as the primary pitcher Wednesday. In five appearances since being acquired by the Blue Jays, Font owns a 3.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB in 10 innings.

