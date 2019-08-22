Font threw two scoreless innings as the opener against the Dodgers on Wednesday, giving up one hit, striking out four and walking two as the Blue Jays eventually fell 2-1.

Font continues to thrive in the opener role, as he's now yielded just two earned runs over his last 17.1 innings, lowering his ERA from 5.85 to 4.27 over that stretch. He's certainly pitched well since arriving to the Blue Jays, but as long as he remains in his current role it carries little fantasy value.