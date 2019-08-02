Font will start Friday's game at Baltimore, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Font was acquired by the Blue Jays in mid-July and is primed to make his first start for his new team. The 29-year-old threw 43 pitches over two scoreless frames Tuesday, so he's unlikely to have the workload of a traditional starter. Font has a 5.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB through 53 innings this season.

