Font will serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Manager Charlie Montoyo plans to treat the contest as a bullpen game, so Font will likely work only 2-to-3 innings before turning the game over the Jays' relief crew. Font has been dominant over his last six outings with Toronto, covering 12.1 scoreless frames while posting a 16:2 K:BB and a 0.89 WHIP.