Font (3-4) was handed the loss after giving up two runs on four hits and striking out a batter in his lone inning Tuesday against the Braves.

Font ran into a trouble right away, allowing a leadoff triple to Ronald Acuna followed by a single, double and another base hit. He recovered nicely to induce a double play and inning-ending strikeout, but the Blue Jays were unable to dig out of the early hole he put them in. While he wasn't at his best Tuesday, Font should still continue to see usage as an opener thanks to his generally strong body of work since he was acquired from the Mets on July 17. Over 14 outings (10 "starts"), Font has posted a 3.08 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 26.1 innings.