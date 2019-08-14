Font gave up one hit and two walks over two scoreless innings while striking out two in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Working as the opener for the fourth straight appearance, Font got the Jays headed towards a combined shutout while extending his personal scoreless streak to 12.1 innings. The right-hander now boasts a 2.20 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB through 16.1 frames since coming to Toronto, but his role as either a multi-inning opener or long reliever makes it difficult for him to pick up wins, saves or holds and puts a firm cap on his fantasy value.