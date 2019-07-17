Blue Jays' Wilmer Font: Traded to Toronto
Font was traded from the Mets to the Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations Wednesday.
Font will join his third team of the season and his fifth of the last two years. With a 5.56 ERA since the start of 2018, it's no surprise that four teams have given up on him so far. His 32.1 percent strikeout rate and 6.3 percent walk rate at Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers' organization back in 2017 hinted at some promise, but he hasn't come close to replicating those numbers in the big leagues, striking out 19.3 percent of opposing batters while walking 10.4 percent. He'll join the Blue Jays' major-league roster, though it's not yet clear if he'll start or relieve.
