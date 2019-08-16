Font will work as an opener Sunday against the Mariners, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Font has served as an opener in four straight outings and has a 12:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings during that stretch. The 29-year-old has pitched well since joining Toronto in mid-July with a 2.20 ERA and 0.92 WHIP across 16.1 innings.