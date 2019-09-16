Font opened Sunday's 6-4 win over the Yankees, giving up a run on one hit in one inning before primary pitcher T.J. Zeuch replaced him.

The Blue Jays initially listed Zeuch as a traditional starter for the contest, but manager Charlie Montoyo opted to change his plans by the time Toronto released its lineup. Aside from surrendering a solo shot to Aaron Judge, Font worked efficiently in the outing, needing 14 pitches to escape the inning. Font could be used as an opener again when Trent Thornton's turn in the rotation comes up Tuesday in Baltimore.