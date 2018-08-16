Solarte (oblique) is receiving treatment and recently began rehab exercises, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Solarte landed on the disabled list over the weekend with a Grade 2 oblique strain. Given how difficult oblique injuries tend to be, it's tough to establish a concrete return timeline. He's set to be reevaluated at the beginning of September. Russell Martin and Aledmys Diaz are seeing time at third base with Solarte and Josh Donaldson (calf) both on the mend.

