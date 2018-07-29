Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Bows out of lineup
Solarte is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
Solarte has been stuck in a 5-for-43 rut at the dish over his last 10 games, so he'll be given a breather as the newly acquired Brandon Drury picks up a second straight start at third base. In the event manager John Gibbons elects to open up a permanent lineup spot for Drury, Solarte would still have a fairly clear path to everyday at-bats at shortstop or second base as part of a double-play tandem with Lourdes Gurriel.
