Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Dealt to Blue Jays
Solarte was traded to the Blue Jays on Saturday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports reports. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Padres will receive Edward Olivares in return.
The switch-hitter is coming off a bit of an underwhelming 2017 campaign, as he hit just .255/.314/.416, a sizable drop-off from his .286/.341/.467 slash line in 2016. Solarte did play all four infield positions for the Padres last season, so he should offer solid depth around the infield for Toronto, which is especially desirable given the injury history of the team's middle infielders, Troy Tulowitzki and Devon Travis. This hurts Solarte from a fantasy standpoint, however, as the 30-year-old should see fewer at-bats next season barring an injury to the infield or a Josh Donaldson trade.
