Solarte went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and four RBI in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Solarte also knocked a two-run single as the Blue Jays cruised to an 11-3 win. The 30-year-old followed it up with an 0-for-5 showing in Game 2 of Tuesday's twin bill, but he's still hitting a solid .280 with a .913 OPS. Solarte owns a career .747 OPS over five major-league seasons, so he likely won't sustain his hot start, but he's a decent stopgap until Josh Donaldson (shoulder) is healthy.