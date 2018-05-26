Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Goes 2-for-4 against Phillies
Solarte went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Toronto's 6-5 victory over Philadelphia on Friday.
Solarte had been in a bit of a slump after a hot start to the season, but he's picked it back up with five multi-hit games in his last six contests to bring his slash line up to .270/.332/.503 over 189 at-bats. He's also showcased impressive power so far this season, with 11 home runs in 48 games after he left the yard 18 times in 128 games with the Padres in 2017.
