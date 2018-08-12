Solarte (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

As expected, the versatile infielder will head to the DL to rehab an oblique injury he incurred in Saturday's contest. No timetable for his return has been announced yet, but oblique injuries are notorious for taking more than the minimum 10 days to heal. Catching prospect Danny Jansen will replace him on the active roster.

