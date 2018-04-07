Solarte went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and three walks as the Blue Jays topped the Rangers 8-5 on Friday.

The 30-year-old infielder reached base in all five of his plate appearances and now has a .407 on-base percentage that's contributed to a lofty 1.044 OPS through 22 at-bats. Those numbers are a far cry from the .327 OBP and .747 OPS he's averaged over his five big-league seasons, however, so his stats are likely to even out back towards those levels as the season progresses.