Solarte is not in the lineup against Seattle on Friday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Solarte will take a seat for just the second time since the All-Star break as Aledmys Diaz draws the start at shortstop. Dating back to the start of the second half, Solarte is hitting just .188 with a .507 OPS and five RBI in 13 games. Look for him to return to the lineup Saturday.