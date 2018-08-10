Solarte is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Solarte will head to the bench after starting the last five games, and is slashing only .194/.236/.269 with three extra-base hits since the All-Star break. Richard Urena will start at third base and bat eighth against left-hander Blake Snell and the Rays.

