Solarte is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Solarte heads to the bench after going 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Friday's win over Tampa Bay. Aledmys Diaz will start at third base for the Blue Jays, with Richard Urena at shortstop and Jon Berti at second base.

