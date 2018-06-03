Solarte went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, two RBI and two runs in Saturday's loss to the Tigers.

Solarte tied the game up at 1-1 with his RBI-double in the third inning, while his solo homer in the fifth inning put the Blue Jays ahead 4-2, though it would be the final run Toronto scored en route to a 7-4 loss. The 30-year-old is now hitting a solid .256/.316/.479 with 12 homers and 35 RBI through 55 games this season.