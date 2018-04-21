Solarte went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 8-5 win over the Yankees.

The 30-year-old now has five homers in 17 games to begin the season, with three of them coming in the last five contests. Solarte hit a career-high 18 home runs for the Padres last year, but the offseason change in leagues and home venues seems to have brought his power stroke to another level.