Solarte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.

The solo blast -- his sixth of the year -- put the Blue Jays ahead for the first time in the sixth inning, but the bullpen couldn't make it hold up. The 30-year-old is well on his way to topping last season's career-best 18 home runs, and his OPS sits at an .865 mark that would also mark a personal best by a wide margin.