Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Smacks solo shot in loss
Solarte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.
The solo blast -- his sixth of the year -- put the Blue Jays ahead for the first time in the sixth inning, but the bullpen couldn't make it hold up. The 30-year-old is well on his way to topping last season's career-best 18 home runs, and his OPS sits at an .865 mark that would also mark a personal best by a wide margin.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Slugs fifth homer Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Drives in four Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: On base five times against Rangers•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Everyday third baseman in short term•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Enduring rough spring at plate•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Dealt to Blue Jays•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...