Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Two hits in Friday's loss
Solarte went 2-for-4 in Friday's loss to the A's.
The Jays only managed six hits on the night, with Solarte being the only one to have a multi-hit performance. The versatile infielder has struggled to find a rhythm at the plate lately, hitting only .250 (18-for-72) in May, but he does have two homers and 11 RBI through 17 games on the month.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Homers twice Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Blasts home run in multi-hit outing•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Smacks solo shot in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Slugs fifth homer Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Drives in four Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: On base five times against Rangers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart