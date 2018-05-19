Solarte went 2-for-4 in Friday's loss to the A's.

The Jays only managed six hits on the night, with Solarte being the only one to have a multi-hit performance. The versatile infielder has struggled to find a rhythm at the plate lately, hitting only .250 (18-for-72) in May, but he does have two homers and 11 RBI through 17 games on the month.