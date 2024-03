Rodriguez has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut because of back spasms, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Rodriguez's back acted up on him following a recent live batting practice session. The good news is he's slated to throw a bullpen session Saturday and then another live BP session after that. The bad news is Rodriguez is trying to ramp up after not pitching anywhere in 2023, so any delay, however small, isn't helpful.