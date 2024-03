Rodriguez (back) will throw two innings and around 40 pitches of live batting practice Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

If he comes out of that with no issues, Rodriguez could then be cleared for his Grapefruit League debut. Working his way back from back spasms, it might be difficult for Rodriguez to ramp up in time for Opening Day, especially with the plan being to stretch him out as a starting option.