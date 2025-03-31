Rodriguez picked up his first hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Orioles, giving up one hit and striking out two in a scoreless eighth inning.

The right-hander is considered the favorite to step into the rotation for Max Scherzer (thumb) on Friday, and the 16 pitches (10 strikes) Rodriguez threw Sunday shouldn't impact his availability. His high-leverage usage was unexpected, but it came after Yimi Garcia and Nick Sandlin had worked Thursday and Friday, while Chad Green was on the bump Thursday and Saturday. If the Jays continue to lean heavily on their late-inning relief arms during the week and decide to keep Rodriguez in that role, Easton Lucas could get Friday's start instead. Jake Bloss -- who is currently scheduled to pitch Tuesday for Triple-A Buffalo -- might also be an option if he gets scratched, or the game gets rained out.