Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed that Rodriguez (back) has returned to Toronto and could be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday in Cleveland, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez wrapped up his six-start rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, when he struck out seven while allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over three innings. He tossed 79 pitches in the outing and should be built up enough to handle a traditional starter's workload, if the Blue Jays want to give it to him. Before Rodriguez landed on the IL on April 30 with thoracic spine inflammation, the Blue Jays had been managing his usage carefully, as he worked between three and four innings in each of his four starts. Should Toronto elect to manage Rodriguez's workload again if he starts Friday, he could be deployed as part of a tandem with Bowden Francis, who had most recently served as a bulk reliever when the No. 5 spot in the rotation came up.