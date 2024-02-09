Rodriguez signed a five-year, $32 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

It's been more than three weeks since it was reported that the two sides had a deal in place, but it didn't become official until now while Rodriguez ironed out some visa issues. Notably, the contract is for five years and not the four that had been previously reported. Rodriguez is expected to be used as a starter by the Blue Jays over the long haul, but he could get stretched out in the minors or in long relief first after not pitching anywhere in 2023.