Rodriguez gave up two runs on five hits over three innings in Friday's Grapefruit League start against the Yankees. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander served up solo shots to Austin Wells and Cody Bellinger in the first inning, but Rodriguez settled down after that and counted Paul Goldschmidt and Aaron Judge among his strikeout victims before hitting the showers. Rodriguez got squeezed out of the Blue Jays' Opening Day rotation by the Max Scherzer signing, and it's not clear yet whether the team will keep him as a long man in the big-league bullpen to begin the season, or stash him at Triple-A Buffalo to stay stretched out in case an injury opens up a spot.