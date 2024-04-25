Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against Kansas City, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out two.

Rodriguez allowed more than one run for the first time in three starts this season and set a season low in strikeouts after tallying six and seven K's in his first two starts, respectively. While Rodriguez is expected to be pushed into a bullpen role upon the return of Alek Manoah (shoulder), he's been a serviceable fill-in rotation piece, owning a 3.86 ERA and a 15:5 K:BB over 11.2 innings.