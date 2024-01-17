Rodriguez agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The financial details aren't known at this time. Rodriguez last pitched professionally in 2022 with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan's Central League, holding a 1.15 ERA and 60:18 K:BB over 54.2 innings of relief. He has past experience as a starter from his days in Cuba and it sounds like the Blue Jays plan to use him in that role over the long haul, although he could initially be more of a swingman as he gets built back up. The 26-year-old is currently residing in the Dominican Republic but is expected to take his physical in Toronto soon.