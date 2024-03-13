Rodriguez (back) is tentatively scheduled to pitch two innings Sunday against the Phillies in what would be his Grapefruit League debut, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After agreeing to a four-year deal with the Blue Jays in early February, Rodriguez arrived to camp slightly behind the team's other pitchers while he briefly dealt with visa issues, then succumbed to back spasms. The 27-year-old Cuban seems to have moved past the health concern, however, as the Blue Jays were satisfied with how he performed during a two-inning live batting practice session Tuesday. Assuming he completes a bullpen session Thursday or Friday without issue, he should slot into the Blue Jays' spring pitching schedule Sunday. The Blue Jays are hoping to build Rodriguez up to five innings by the end of the spring, leaving him as an option for the rotation if Toronto is without Kevin Gausman (shoulder) and/or Alek Manoah (shoulder) to begin the regular season.