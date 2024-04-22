Rodriguez remains on a restricted workload this season and will likely shift to a multi-inning relief role once Alek Manoah (shoulder) is deemed ready to join the rotation, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old Cuban rookie has been impressive in his first two MLB starts, posting a 2.35 ERA and 13:3 K:BB through 7.2 innings, but after not pitching professionally in 2023 and working out of the bullpen in Japan prior to that, the Blue Jays don't want to burn Rodriguez out with a heavy workload this season. Manoah likely needs at least one more rehab start, but he's on the same schedule as Rodriguez at Triple-A Buffalo, and the Jays could make the switch in their big-league rotation as soon as April 29 at home against the Royals.