Rodriguez (back) struck out one and allowed two hits and two walks over 1.2 scoreless innings in his latest rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Buffalo.

Making his second rehab appearance for Buffalo, Rodriguez was lifted after just 16 pitches in what was apparently a pre-planned arrangement, per MLB.com. Rodriguez is scheduled to start again for Buffalo on Friday and is expected to work multiple innings, but he'll still likely require at least one more rehab outing beyond that before the Blue Jays bring him back from the 15-day injured list. Prior to landing on the IL on April 30 with thoracic spine inflammation, Rodriguez had been working as a tandem starter with Bowden Francis (forearm), who is also on the IL but is expected to be activated this weekend. Alek Manoah has since taken over the No. 5 spot in the rotation, but after Manoah exited Wednesday's start with an elbow injury that required an MRI, he could be in danger of landing on the IL. If that ends up being the case, the Rodriguez/Francis tandem pairing could soon be called upon to fill the opening in the rotation.