Rodriguez has yet to report to spring training as he deals with visa issues, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The Cuban right-hander didn't pitch at all in 2023 and spent the three seasons before that in Japan with the Chunichi Dragons, so this will be Rodriguez's first campaign with an MLB organization. The 26-year-old is expected to join the Blue Jays soon, giving him plenty of time to prove he's ready to face big-league hitters before Opening Day, but the club may still elect to have him begin the season at Triple-A Buffalo. If he does break camp on the 26-man roster, Rodriguez is expected to be eased in with a long-relief role.