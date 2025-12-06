Rodriguez cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Rodriguez's performance improved considerably upon moving to the bullpen in 2025, as he finished the regular season with a 3.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through 73 innings. Despite his strong numbers, he became the roster casualty necessary to make room for Cody Ponce, who signed with the Jays on Tuesday. None of the other 29 clubs were willing to pay Rodriguez the $17 million he's owed over the next three seasons, so the right-hander will remain in the organization without a spot on the 40-man roster and attempt to win it back during spring training.