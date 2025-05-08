Rodriguez gave up a hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to record his third hold of the season in a loss to the Angels.

Jeff Hoffman wound up blowing the save in the ninth, but not before Rodriguez breezed through the top of the Halos' order in the seventh and eighth innings to pick up his first hold since April 1. Both Hoffman (six runs allowed in his last two appearances) and Yimi Garcia (seven runs in his last two) have begun to crack under heavy early-season workloads, and while Rodriguez hasn't been particularly consistent himself, he has been pitched better over the last few weeks, posting a 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over his last 10.1 innings. The 28-year-old righty could be in line to become a regular part of Toronto's high-leverage crew.