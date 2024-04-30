The Blue Jays placed Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with thoracic spine inflammation.

Rodriguez began experiencing soreness in his back following his start against the Royals on Monday. He was initially labeled as day-to-day Tuesday, but further evaluation resulted in a stint on the injured list being the recommended course of action. Zach Pop will come up from the minors to fill the void in Toronto's pitching staff, though it is unclear who will take Rodriguez's spot in the starting rotation.