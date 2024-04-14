Rodriguez allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Saturday.

The right-hander threw 68 pitches in his major-league debut and the extent of the damage was a Brenton Doyle solo homer allowed in the third inning. Rodriguez induced 12 swinging strikes while mixing in hesitations to his delivery and playing with different arm angles, as noted by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised Rodriguez's performance after the game, saying the 27-year-old was "electric" and that the team "couldn't have asked for much more." Rodriguez makes for an interesting pickup in fantasy with the assumption that he's sticking in the starting rotation, though the team may continue to limit his pitch count for the time being given Rodriguez didn't pitch professionally in 2023 after defecting from Cuba.