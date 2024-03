Rodriguez (back) came out of a bullpen session Sunday well and is slated to throw live batting practice Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Rodriguez has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut as he deals with back spasms. While he's moving in the right direction, he doesn't have a ton of time to prep for Opening Day, especially considering he didn't pitch anywhere in 2023. Rodriguez is slated for a long-term starting role but, if healthy, could open the season in long relief.