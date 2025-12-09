Rodriguez will remain a reliever heading into the 2026 season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays hope Rodriguez can continue to improve his command out of the bullpen after he excelled in a relief role down the stretch of the 2025 regular season. Free passes became an issue for him during the postseason, issuing four walks in 2.2 frames. Rodriguez was booted from the 40-man roster earlier this month, though he'll have a chance to win his spot back if he puts together a strong spring camp.